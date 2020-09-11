JEE Main Result 2020 likely to be declared today — Know how to check scorecard

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 results on Friday (September 11). The results will be released on the official website of the board, which is, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Once released, candidates who took the examination, held from September 1-6, 2020, can check and download their result from the website. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted JEE Main entrance tests in two slots, between 9 am and 12 noon, and 3 pm and 6 pm from September 1-6.

Follow these steps to check your JEE Main result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on 'download result' for JEE Main result

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Download the JEE Main result and take a printout for future reference

On September 8, the NTA had released the JEE Main 2020 exam answer key on its official website and had invited objections till Septmber 10, 2020 on the payment of Rs 200 for each objection.

The top 2,50,000 rank holders in JEE Main 2020 will qualify to appear for JEE Advanced 2020. The exam was conducted from September 1 to 6 across 600 centres.

Candidates who meet the required JEE Main 2020 cutoff marks will be eligible to apply for admission to various engineering institutions such as-Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had announced that the candidates qualifying the JEE Main 2020 will now not require the mandatory 75 per cent marks in Class 12 this year for admission to the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The move comes amidst the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

The Union Minister had said that the qualifying candidates will only need to obtain a passing certificate in Class 12 examination irrespective of the marks obtained.

The JEE Advanced 2020 or ITT JEE registration process is expected to begin on September 12 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 27.

JEE Advanced is an entrance exam conducted for admissions to the prestigious 23 IIT colleges across India.