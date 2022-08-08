JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA announced the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in today, on August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Main Session 2 Results on the official website or the direct link provided below. 24 candidates gained perfect 100 NTA scores in the JEE Main 2022, as per NTA's official notice.

JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Category-wise

NTA has released the category-wise JEE Mains cut-off according to which for the General category the minimum percentile score is 88.4121383 while the maximum percentile score is 100.

Category MIN_PS_TOT MAX_PS_TOT General 88.4121383 100 Gen-PwD 0.0031029 88.3784882 EWS 63.1114141 88.4037478 OBC-NCL 67.0090297 88.4081747 SC 43.0820954 88.4037478 ST 26.7771328 88.4072779

JEE Main Result 2022 Toppers' list

The testing agency has also released the gender-wise and state-wise toppers' list. Of the 24 toppers who scored perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE main Result 2022, 5 candidates are from Anshra Pradesh, 5 are from Telangana and 4 are from Rajasthan. check detailed list of toppers here

Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022

Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below

Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”

In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth

Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

As JEE Mains Result 2022 are out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, IIT Bombay has commenced the JEE Advanced 2023 registration process today at 4 pm, eligible candidates can apply through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. check details here