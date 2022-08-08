JEE Main Results 2022: NTA releases jeemain.nta.nic.in category-wise cut-off, check details here
NTA has released the category-wise JEE Mains cut-off according to which, for the General category the minimum percentile score is 88.4121383 while the maximum percentile score is 100, scroll down to check for other categories and more details.
Trending Photos
JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA announced the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main Session 2 result 2022 on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in today, on August 8, 2022. Candidates can now check their JEE Main Session 2 Results on the official website or the direct link provided below. 24 candidates gained perfect 100 NTA scores in the JEE Main 2022, as per NTA's official notice.
JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off Category-wise
NTA has released the category-wise JEE Mains cut-off according to which for the General category the minimum percentile score is 88.4121383 while the maximum percentile score is 100.
|Category
|MIN_PS_TOT
|MAX_PS_TOT
|General
|88.4121383
|100
|Gen-PwD
|0.0031029
|88.3784882
|EWS
|63.1114141
|88.4037478
|OBC-NCL
|67.0090297
|88.4081747
|SC
|43.0820954
|88.4037478
|ST
|26.7771328
|88.4072779
JEE Main Result 2022 Toppers' list
The testing agency has also released the gender-wise and state-wise toppers' list. Of the 24 toppers who scored perfect 100 NTA score in the JEE main Result 2022, 5 candidates are from Anshra Pradesh, 5 are from Telangana and 4 are from Rajasthan. check detailed list of toppers here
Here's how to check JEE Main Result 2022
- Once released, students can check their JEE main Session 2 results following the simple steps given below
- Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “JEE Main Session 2 Result for Paper 1.”
JEE Main Result 2022- Direct Link
- In the newly opened tan, entre your credentials such as application number and date of birth
- Submit, your JEE Main Session 2 Paper 1 result will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result and take a printout of it for future reference.
As JEE Mains Result 2022 are out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, IIT Bombay has commenced the JEE Advanced 2023 registration process today at 4 pm, eligible candidates can apply through the official website jeeadv.ac.in. check details here
Live Tv
More Stories