jee mains

JEE Mains 2021: CBI arrests 7 in connection with alleged manipulation

The CBI action came after the registration of a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, besides touts and associates.

JEE Mains 2021: CBI arrests 7 in connection with alleged manipulation

The CBI had arrested seven persons in connection with alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination 2021, officials said Thursday (September 2).

The CBI action came after the registration of a case against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and three directors --Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney -- besides other touts and associates.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested seven accused including two Directors, Siddharth Krishna and Vishambhar Mani Tripathi and Ritik Singh, Anjum Dawoodani, Animesh KR Singh and Ajinkya Narhari Patil, all four employee of  M/s Affinity Education Private Limited and a private person Ranjeet Singh Thakur in an on-going investigation of a case related to allegations of committing irregularities in the on-going JEE(MAIN) Examination-2021.

The three arrested accused, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi &  Govind Varshney were produced today before the Competent Court at Delhi and remanded to police custody till 09.09.2021.               

CBI has registered the instant case on 01.09.2021 against a private company & others including its Directors & three employees, private persons(conduits) etc on the allegations of irregularities being committed in the ongoing JEE (Mains) Exams 2021 by a private educational institution, its directors, their touts/associates & staff posted at the examination centre & other unknown persons.

It was further alleged that the said company and its Directors were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission in top NITs in consideration of huge amount by solving the question paper of the applicant through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonipat (Haryana). It was also alleged that the accused used to obtain Xth and XIIth mark sheets, the User IDs, Passwords, and Post Dated Cheques of aspiring students in different parts of the country as security, and once admission was done, they used to collect heavy amount ranging from 12-15 Lakh(approx) per candidate.

Searches were conducted at 19 places including at Delhi & NCR, Pune, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Bangalore which led to the recovery of 25 Laptops, 7 PCs, around 30 Post-Dated Cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents/ devices including PDC’s mark sheet of different students.

