JEECUP 2022 Counseling Round 1 registration ends today on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Counselling 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will conclude the first round of registration of JEECUP 2022 Counseling today, September 9, 2022. Candidates who have not applied for the counselling process can do so by visiting the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2022 Counseling Round 1 Registration Schedule

Here's how to apply for JEECUP 2022 Counseling Round 1

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on registration and choice filling for JEECUP Counseling 2022

Entre your credentials and fill the application form

Pay the application fees and submit

Download the JEECUP 2022 Counselling form and take a printout

The Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for JEECUP Counseling 2022 will be declared tomorrow, September 10, 2022 on the official website- jeecup.admissions.nic.in. JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule