JEECUP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment result RELEASED on jeecup.admissions.nic.in- Direct link to check allotment here

JEECUP 2022: Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP 2022 Counselling result is released. JEECUP 2022 seat allotment result for the first Round can be checked on the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the result using their application number and password. Candidates can check their Seat allotment result via the link mentioned below from the official website. JEECUP Round 2 counseling registration will also begin tomorrow, September 11, 2022 and candidates will be allowed to fill and lock choices till September 13, 2022.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: Here's how to check

Go to the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads "Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for JEECUP 2022 Counselling"

Alternatively, click on the direct result link mentioned above

A new login page would open

Key in your application number and password

Check your JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment Result

Take a print out as required

Round 1 seat allotment result has been declared now, the online freeze/ float option selection for all candidates, document verification at the district help centres, Round 1 security fee of ₹3000 deposition by FLOAT candidates and institute fee deposition by the FREEZE candidate through their login from September 11 to September 13, 2022.