Coronavirus

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh test COVID-19 positive

The Jharkhand Agriculture Minister requested everyone who came in his contact over the last few days to get themselves tested.

Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh test COVID-19 positive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh tested coronavirus positive on Sunday (August 23). He shared the news in his official Twitter handle and wrote that he got tested for coronavirus on Saturday, the reports of which arrived late night in which he was found positive. He further also urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested and asked people to stay at home and stay safe.

On August 22, former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive. Their samples had tested negative.

Meanwhile,  Jharkhand's COVID-19 cases surged to 29,103 on Saturday with 907 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 310. Out of the total cases, 9,607 are active cases, while 19,186 people have recovered from the disease. 

