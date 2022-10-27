NewsIndia
GAS TANKER

Jharkhand: Gas tanker explodes in Dumka, three buses catch fire

The gas tanker had overturned and exploded on its way to Haldia in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district when it caught fire.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A gas tanker overturned in Jharkhand’s Dumka district
  • Three buses which were parked nearby caught fire
  • Tanker was on its way to Haldia in West Bengal

New Delhi: A gas tanker overturned in Jharkhand's Dumka district. It caught fire, destroying at least three buses parked nearby on Thursday afternoon. According to Superintendent of Police Amber Lakra, the incident occurred on State Highway 17 in the Dhavatand area near Hansdiha. The tanker was on its way to Haldia in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district when it overturned and exploded, catching fire. According to police, the fire destroyed at least three buses parked nearby as well as several trees. There was no immediate casualty report. "There was an explosion after the tanker overturned. Three buses that were parked nearby and several trees also caught fire," police inspector of Hansdiha Naval Kishore Singh said.

A similar accident occurred on October 25, two people were killed when the bus they were riding in caught fire in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to them, the incident occurred around midnight in one of the state's busiest terminals at Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area. Police are investigating the cause of the fire, but they believe it was started by burning candles inside the bus. The victims were identified as Madan Mahto, 50, the bus driver, and Ibrahim, 25, the helper. According to police, Mahto was from Gumla district, and Ibrahim was from Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district.

Also Read: 15 UP labourers returning home for Diwali killed in accident in Rewa, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief

(With PTI inputs)

