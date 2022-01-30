हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pulwama

J&K: 5 terrorists, including top JeM commander Zahid Wani, killed in encounters

Out of the two encounters, 4 terrorists of JeM were killed in the Pulwama, including top JEM commander Zahid Wani. 

J&amp;K: 5 terrorists, including top JeM commander Zahid Wani, killed in encounters

Srinagar: A total of five Pakistan terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM), including JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani, have been killed in dual encounters in Pulwama’s Naira region and Budgam, announced IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Terming it a big success, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the encounters.

“05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist were among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir,” the tweet read.

Top JeM commander Zahid Wani

Out of the encounters, 4 terrorists of JeM were killed in the Pulwama encounter including top JEM commander Zahid Wani while a search operation for another Pakistani terrorist is on.

In Budgam, the security personnel successfully neutralized one Pakistani terrorist.

“One local terrorist affiliated to LeT was killed in Budgam. An AK 56 rifle has also been recovered in the operation,” said IGP Kashmir.

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said local police." Encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police

In the month of January alone, 11 encounters have taken place and security forces managed to kill 21 terrorists including 8 foreigners.

This apart, security forces arrested 9 active terrorists alive and 17 terrorists' associates.

However, in all last 9 operations, 7 security personnel also got injured. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PulwamaJammu and KashmirBudgamEncounterJeMLeTterrorists encounter
Next
Story

No Sunday lockdown in Tamil Nadu, but here are Covid-19 rules still in place - Check what's open, what's closed

Must Watch

PT26M59S

Zee News Opinion Poll: what is Janta Ka Mood of 17 districts and 120 seats of Purvanchal?