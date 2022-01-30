J&K: 5 terrorists, including top JeM commander Zahid Wani, killed in encounters

Srinagar: A total of five Pakistan terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM), including JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani, have been killed in dual encounters in Pulwama’s Naira region and Budgam, announced IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Terming it a big success, Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the encounters.

05 #terrorists of #Pakistan sponsored proscribed #terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual #encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed. Big #success for us: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 30, 2022

“05 terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT & JeM killed in dual encounters in last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist were among the killed. Big success for us: IGP Kashmir,” the tweet read.

Out of the encounters, 4 terrorists of JeM were killed in the Pulwama encounter including top JEM commander Zahid Wani while a search operation for another Pakistani terrorist is on.

In Budgam, the security personnel successfully neutralized one Pakistani terrorist.

“One local terrorist affiliated to LeT was killed in Budgam. An AK 56 rifle has also been recovered in the operation,” said IGP Kashmir.

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said local police." Encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police

In the month of January alone, 11 encounters have taken place and security forces managed to kill 21 terrorists including 8 foreigners.

This apart, security forces arrested 9 active terrorists alive and 17 terrorists' associates.

However, in all last 9 operations, 7 security personnel also got injured.

Live TV