Srinagar: Police in a handout today said that its initial investigations into the murder of Director General of Prisons J&K, Hemant Kumar Lohia, have ruled out militancy angle as it identified the main accused to be his domestic help.

The official said that the throat-slit body of the senior IPS officer was found at his friend's residence on the outskirts of Jammu city late last night.

ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in a statement said that the main accused has been identified as his domestic helper - Yasir, a resident of Ramban.

“Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after committing the crime,” he said.

“He was working in this house for nearly 6 months. Initial investigation reveals that he was quite aggressive in his behaviour and was also under depression as per sources,” the ADGP said, adding, “So far no (terror) act is apparent as per initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility.”

He said the “weapon of offense” has been seized besides some documentary evidence which reflects his “mental state”.

The police also circulated photographs of the suspected accused and sought public help in tracing him.

“Anyone who gets any information about him or he is seen anywhere, the information must be shared with police.”