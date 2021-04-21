हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K police arrests two terrorist associates in Bandipora district

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday (April 21) claimed to have arrested two over-ground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Bandipora district of North Kashmir. 

J&amp;K police arrests two terrorist associates in Bandipora district
Representational Image

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday (April 21) claimed to have arrested two over-ground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Bandipora district of North Kashmir. 

The police released a statement which read, “acting on a credible lead that some individuals were involved in aiding and abetting militants, the input was jointly developed by Bandipora Police, army and CRPF leading to the uncovering of a terror  module of the TRF Organisation.”

“After thorough investigation and technical analysis, two OGWs of TRF namely Mushtaq Ahmad Parray and Sajad Ahmad Sofi were found to be involved in terror activities as well as actively harbouring and providing shelter and logistics to TRF militants,” the statement added.

Additionally, the police revealed that the over-ground workers of TRF were also found motivating youth to join terror ranks in the state. The terror associates have been arrested and incriminating material has been recovered from them. 

In this regard, a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in police station Aragam and further investigation is underway, as per the statement.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirterrorist arrestedTRFJ&K Over-Ground Workers
Next
Story

Restore oxygen supply to avert major crisis at GTB Hospital: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain appeals to Piyush Goyal

Must Watch

PT2M1S

DNA: Rajasthan's Sukhpura continues to beat Corona