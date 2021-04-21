J&K police arrests two terrorist associates in Bandipora district

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday (April 21) claimed to have arrested two over-ground workers of The Resistance Front (TRF) in Bandipora district of North Kashmir.

The police released a statement which read, “acting on a credible lead that some individuals were involved in aiding and abetting militants, the input was jointly developed by Bandipora Police, army and CRPF leading to the uncovering of a terror module of the TRF Organisation.”

“After thorough investigation and technical analysis, two OGWs of TRF namely Mushtaq Ahmad Parray and Sajad Ahmad Sofi were found to be involved in terror activities as well as actively harbouring and providing shelter and logistics to TRF militants,” the statement added.

Additionally, the police revealed that the over-ground workers of TRF were also found motivating youth to join terror ranks in the state. The terror associates have been arrested and incriminating material has been recovered from them.

In this regard, a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered in police station Aragam and further investigation is underway, as per the statement.

