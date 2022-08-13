NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son, Bitta Karate's wife on anti-national charges

Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks four employees from service under article 311 of the Constitution.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Edited By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin’s son and 3 others were sacked by the J&K administration
  • The dismissal was done under Article 311 of the Indian Constitution
  • The employees are allegedly having a terrorist family background

Srinagar: The administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has sacked four employees including Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin's son on charges of being involved in anti-national activities. Sources in Government said that J&K Government has terminated four employees under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities.

According to sources, the activities of these employees had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies. 

Those sacked are Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat (scientist-D in post-graduate Department of Computer Science, University of Kashmir), Majid Hussain Qadri, (Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Management Studies, University of Kashmir), Syed Abdul Mueed, (Manager IT, JKEDI) and Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan, (Publicity officer in Directorate of Rural Development, Kashmir)

Syed Abdul Mueed is son of United Jehad Council chief Syed Salahuddin while Assabah-Ul- Arjamand Khan is wife of JKLF leader and former militant commander Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate. Assabh was a KAS officer. 

