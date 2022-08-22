NewsIndia
JNU VC SANTISHREE DHULIPUDI PANDIT

JNU Vice-Chancellor calls for uniform civil code, quotes Dr BR Ambedkar

JNU VC highlighted the advantages of Uniform Civil Code, while speaking at an event. She said that UCC is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 09:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • JNU VC highlighted the advantages of Uniform Civil Code
  • Said “greatest tribute" to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code
  • She also pointed out that uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded

Trending Photos

JNU Vice-Chancellor calls for uniform civil code, quotes Dr BR Ambedkar

New Delhi: JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday the "greatest tribute" to gender justice would be to implement a uniform civil code. Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar lecture series, she said uniformity of laws is meant to make people progressive and broad-minded. The Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor said Ambedkar wanted the implementation of a uniform civil code.

"Goa has a uniform civil code which was imposed by the Portuguese, so there also Hindus, Christians and Buddhists and everybody have accepted it so why is it that it is not being done,” said Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

“Uniformity of laws, their accomplishment as per the Constitution, meant making people progressive and broad-minded to accept the laws put for the society," she said. Pandit was speaking on 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code'.

She said, "unless we have social democracy, our political democracy is a mirage.”

"It is pertinent you cannot have a minority having all the rights when the majority does not, sometime you will have a backlash that you will not be able to handle."

"The greatest tribute to gender justice would be to implement uniform civil code as ambitioned by Babasaheb," she added.

Talking about the need for reservation for women, she said most would favour it but even today out of 54 universities just six have women vice-chancellors with only one from the reserved category.

"The importance of Babasaheb has not been given his space till very recently and it is very important that such speakers should be made a part of even our school education. Babasaheb has become even more relevant today because of gender-based discrimination," she said.

Live Tv

JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi PanditUniform Civil CodeJawahar Lal Nehru UnivesityGender StudiesDr B R Ambedkar memorial

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand 'management of life' from Shri Krishna
DNA Video
DNA: When will 'thug' bond of pharma company-doctors break?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is AAP scared if the liquor policy is right?
DNA Video
DNA: Special report on the country's unclaimed treasure
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over Sanna Marin's party?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: AAP's 'addiction of power' on new liquor policy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Doctors' hearts swing On Dolo?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?