JNU wall defacement row: Administration issues advisory, asks centres to install CCTV cameras, one entry-exit points

New Delhi: Amid outrage in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) after some miscreants put up anti-casteist, anti-Brahmin, anti-Baniya slogans on the University’s walls, JNU administration on Friday, December 2, 2022, asked all centres to install CCTV cameras in their premises. The administration also issued an advisory which suggests all schools and centres to have only a single entry and exit point.

"Vice-Chancellor has appealed to the JNU community to maintain the JNU ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony in the campus," says the University. pic.twitter.com/LNbbCxCI2j — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2022

A day earlier, students claimed that the walls in the School of International Studies- II building were vandalised with slogans against Brahmin and Baniya communities. The graffiti asked members of the Brahmin and the Baniya communities to leave the campus and the country.

The six-point advisory was issued after keeping the prevailing security issues on the campus, the administration said. The university has also asked centres to put up notice boards regarding the prevention of defacement of public property at the appropriate place in every centre.

Also Read: 'Brahmin, Baniya... go back to Sakhas': JNU HATE MESSAGES get harsher, dirtier

Earlier today, the Vice-Chancellor of JNU, Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit met students, staff faculty members and asked them to be vigilant so that such incidents can be prevented in future.

"The Vice-Chancellor has appealed to the JNU community to maintain the JNU ethos of inclusion, equality and harmony on the campus," it said.

Teacher and student bodies on Friday urged the JNU administration to conduct a free and fair inquiry to ensure peace on the campus.

(With agency inputs)