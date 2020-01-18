JP Nadda set to be elected BJP chief unopposed on January 20

New Delhi: BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is all set to be elected new party chief of the saffron party on January 20. BJP's in-charge of party's election committee Radha Mohan Singh announced on Friday that the election of the party chief will be held on January 20.

Radha Mohan Singh also said that this will mark the culmination of the ongoing organisational election process.

According to the schedule, nomination for the BJP president's post will be made between 10 am and 12.30 am and the scrutiny will take place on the same day. ''The nomination can be withdrawn on the same day and election, if necessary, will take place on January 21,'' Singh said.

Singh also released a statement confirming that the process to elect state unit chiefs and members of national council has been completed in 21 states.

Live TV

BJP insiders claimed said Nadda looks all set to be elected as the party chief unopposed. Nadda would take over the reins of the party from Amit Shah under whose leadership BJP has won emphatic electoral victories.

Shah is also union Home Minister and had been serving party chief till now. A former Himachal Pradesh minister, Nadda has the organisational experience and became party`s working president in June 2019 after the ruling party swept the Lok Sabha election.

BJP state chiefs, general secretaries and senior leaders would be present at the party headquarters on January 20.