Funny Viral video

Just chilling! Himalayan Black Bear enjoys a dip and chews on bar of ice, watch adorable video

This adorable bear's video has melted the pandemic blues away for many netizens and went viral.

Just chilling! Himalayan Black Bear enjoys a dip and chews on bar of ice, watch adorable video
Picture credit: Screenshot

An adorable video is going viral on social media where a Himalayan black bear can be seen playing with a block of ice to cool down during the hot day, melting the hearts of all the netizens watching.

Helping netizens beat the lockdown blues with its cuteness, this video has gained nearly 50 thousand views since it was posted on Twitter recently.

The video is from Siliguri’s Bengal Safari, a wildlife park located in the outskirts of the city.

In the video, the Himalayan Black Bear named ‘Daddy’ can be seen bathing in a small pool of water. While lying on his back, he’s seen playing with a big block of ice and rubbing it on his chest. He playfully hugged the block of ice while clinging on to it and even trying to eat it.

Almost everyone wanted to join in on the adorable bear’s cute way to beat the heat and netizens reposted the video saying they feel like giving him a hug and enjoying the coolness of the ice cube with him.

Also watch: Bihari dulha reaches wedding venue with 'baaratis' in boats amid raging floods, video goes viral

 

