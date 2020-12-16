हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jyoti Kisanji Amge

Jyoti Kisanji Amge: Nagpur born with Guinness World Record for shortest woman living turns 27

According to a report, Jyoti Amge's clothes, jewellery and even her plates and cutlery have to be specially made.

Jyoti Kisanji Amge: Nagpur born with Guinness World Record for shortest woman living turns 27
Photos: Instagram/jyoti_amge

Nagpur: Jyoti Kisanji Amge who holds Guinness World Record for the shortest woman living has turned 27 on Wednesday (December 16, 2020). 

Jyoti Kisanji Amge was born in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and according to her mother, Ranjana, she was of average stature until she reached the age of five. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Amge (@jyoti_amge)

"It subsequently emerged that she has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, and will never grow beyond a certain height," said Guinness World Record.

Jyoti came to the limelight globally in 2009, when she appeared on Fuji TV's Bikkuri Chojin 100 Special No 2. She then appeared in a video for a song by Mika Singh in the same year. She also featured in the Channel 4 documentary Bodyshock, in an episode entitled 'Two Foot Tall Teen'. 

"Measured by doctors on the show, she was found to be just 61.95 cm (2 ft) tall, confirming her as the Shortest living teenager (female). Remarkably, at just 5.4 kg (12 lb), she weighed only 4 kg (9 lb) more than her birth weight," claimed the Guinness World Record.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Amge (@jyoti_amge)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Amge (@jyoti_amge)

According to a report, Jyoti's clothes, jewellery and even her plates and cutlery have to be specially made.

"Getting this record has made me feel better about myself. I feel popular, special and important," the Guinness World Record had quoted Jyoti as saying.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jyoti Amge (@jyoti_amge)

 

 

