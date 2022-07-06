The debate over the documentary 'Kaali' continues. This time, a priest in Ayodhya threatened to behead the director of the documentary, Leena Manimekalai. He also warned of consequences if action was not taken against Leena and her documentary. In June, Leena Manimekalai tweeted the poster of the documentary 'Kali' on Twitter. Since then, anger has slowly begun to build up among the Hindutvavadis. Hindutva activists are taking on the director for using a cigarette in the hands of an actress in the guise of Mother Kali and a rainbow flag of LGBTQ on the back. It is alleged to have hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police have already lodged FIRs against Leena Manimekalai.

It is in such a situation that Raju Das, the priest of Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya, has threatened to behead Leena Manimekalai. According to an all-India media report, he demanded that the Union Home Minister must ban the documentary 'Kaali'. He also demanded action against the director.

The said priest then referred to Nupur Sharma and said, "On Nupur Sharma's comment, there is a fire situation in the entire country. There has been an earthquake all over the world. And here you're going to make fun of hindu tradition, religion and culture? What do you want? We separate your head from your body too! Is this a wish? "He demanded that the documentary be banned as this would not happen. He also warned that if the documentary is released, the consequences will be severe. The film has already been screened at the Canada Film Festival.