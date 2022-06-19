New Delhi: In the wake of the recent terror attack on a gurudwara in Kabul, the Indian government has issued e-visas to more than 100 Sikhs and Hindus dwelling in Afghanistan, PTI cited sources as saying. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given these electronic visas "on priority" to these people, the government sources added. "More than 100 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have been granted e-visas by India, on priority, post the attack on gurudwara in Kabul,” a source told the news agency. The step comes after several blasts rocked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighborhood early Saturday morning leading to the death of two persons, including a Sikh.

Among those killed, one was a member of the Islamic Emirate forces and another was an Afghan Sikh national, the Afghanistan Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed. The Taliban forces also managed to kill three attackers, the Pajhwok news agency reported. This was the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan.

India had strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Gurudwara in Kabul on Saturday. “The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

PM Modi had also denounced the "barbaric" attack and tweeted, “Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”

ISKP claims responsibility for Kabul gurdwara attack

Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed the responsibility for the attack on the gurudwara in Kabul. As per ISKP, 'Abu Muhammed al Tajiki' carried out the attack as revenge for the insult of Prophet Muhammed by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

(With agency inputs)