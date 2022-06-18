New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (June 18) condemned the “cowardly” terrorist attack on Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Aghanistan’s Kabul that killed two persons, including a Sikh, and injured seven others. PM Modi wrote on Twitter, “Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees.”

Several blasts rocked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul's Bagh-e Bala neighborhood early Saturday morning when up to 30 people were inside, PTI cited BBC report. Abdul Nafi Takor, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry said gun firing took place that lasted several hours between the terrorists and Taliban fighters. While Afghan security personnel averted a major tragedy by stopping an explosive-laden vehicle from reaching the gurudwara. The terror attack comes as the latest targeted assault on a place of worship of the minority Sikh community in Afghanistan.

Among those killed, one was a member of the Islamic Emirate forces and another was an Afghan Sikh national, the Interior Ministry spokesperson confirmed. The Taliban forces also managed to kill three attackers, the Pajhwok news agency reported.

No terror outfit immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, in the past, Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) has claimed responsibility for attacks on places of worship of Hindus, Sikhs and Shiites in war-torn Afghanistan.

Earlier today, India strongly condemned the "cowardly attack" on the Gurudwara in Kabul and said it was closely monitoring the situation. "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Denouncing the attack, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appealed to the Centre to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safety of minorities in the Afghan capital.

Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Harmeet Singh Kalka said that the Centre has assured to help people stuck in Afghanistan with their visas so they can come to India. "A gurudwara was attacked in Kabul and people were made hostage, one Granthi was killed. Blasts and firing happened there. We appeal to Government to take care of minorities in Afghanistan. GoI assured to help people with their visa to come to India," the DSGMC president was quoted as saying by ANI.

(With agency inputs)