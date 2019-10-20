Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Killers identified, blood-soaked saffron clothes recovered from hotel

LUCKNOW: In a major breakthrough in the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday succeeded in identifying the killers of Hindu Samaj Party. Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh said the police had seized saffron kurtas, which were worn by Moinuddin Pathan and Ashfaq Hussain, from a room at Hotel Khalsa Inn in Lucknow. The police said that Pathan and Hussain had stayed in the hotel.

According to police, Pathan and Hussain, had booked a room into the hotel at 10 p.m. on October 18 (Friday). They used original IDs to book the room and checked out without informing the hotel staff on the same day at 1.30 p.m after killing Tiwari.

"We are sending the kurtas and the towel for forensic examination to ascertain whether the blood on the clothes is of Kamlesh Tiwari. The SIT is interrogating the hotel staff," the DGP told media.

The DGP added that the use of original IDs by the murderers showed that they were not willing to hide their identities. "They brought sweets from Surat and left the bill with it which helped us trace them through the CCTV footage of the sweet shop," he said.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday and put forward their demands. The family has demanded strict action against Tiwari's killers, security and arms licenses for all the family members and compensation for the family. The family has also urged the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to give a government job to Satyam Tiwari, the eldest son of the deceased leader. Tiwari's family also demanded that Khurshid Bagh should be renamed as Kamlesh Bagh and a statue of the deceased leader should be installed in Lucknow.

Earlier on Sunday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said that they detained one more person from Nagpur in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader. On Friday, three persons were detained in Gujarat's Surat and two in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor in a joint operation by Uttar Pradesh Police and Gujarat ATS in connection with this case. According to police, the three accused - Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21) have confessed to their involvement in the murder.