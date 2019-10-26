Kamlesh Tiwari's wife appointed as new chief of Hindu Samaj Party

Lucknow: Slain Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari's wife Kiran Tiwari has been appointed as the new chief of the Hindu Samaj Party.

As per a statement by the Hindu outfit, Kiran Tiwari will be holding a press conference today. Kamlesh was the founder and chief of the Hindu Samaj Party.

Kiran Tiwari, wife of former Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari, declared the new party president. https://t.co/JHuzpCaq6k pic.twitter.com/OSEqNELLDK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 26, 2019

On October 18, Kamlesh was murdered at his home in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow over an alleged hate speech delivered by him in 2015. 34-year-old Ashfaq Shaikh and 27-year-old Moinuddin Pathan are the two prime accused in the case. They were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 22 while they were trying to enter Gujarat from Rajasthan. Shaikh and Pathan are residents of Surat. Shaikh worked as a medical representative while Pathan worked as a food delivery boy. The duo was brought to Lucknow around midnight on Wednesday after a local court granted 72 hours transit remand.

Live TV

Earlier on Friday, a maulana (cleric), identified as Sayyed Kaifi Ali of Bareilly, was arrested by the police on charges of helping the killers of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

The maulana was detained on Tuesday by the ATS. He was arrested after a long interrogation under Section 216 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused had visited the cleric after they killed Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18.

Tiwari's post-mortem report revealed that he was stabbed at least 15 times in the upper part of the body from jaws to the chest. All wounds were inflicted within 10 cm of one another. Two deep cut marks were also found on the neck points which suggest that his killers tried to slit his throat.

The team of doctors, which conducted the post-mortem, found a point 32 bullet on the backside of the skull.



Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday sanctioned a financial help of Rs 15 lakh and a house to Tiwari's wife. Adityanath has also instructed the authorities to take the accused to a fast track court for a speedy trial.