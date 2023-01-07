Kanjhawala case: Anjali's friend says she and Nidhi had a fight over money before accident - read details

New Delhi: New facts continue to emerge in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case that led to the shocking and painful death of 20-year-old Anjali Singh. Now according to ANI, a friend of Anjali's has revealed she and Nidhi - a friend, who was riding pillion with Anjali at the time of the accident - had fought over money, before both of them left the hotel on the fateful New Year's Eve. Anjali was killed in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car that dragged her for over 12 kilometers from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in the national capital.

The Delhi Police tracked the CCTV footage and traced and recorded the statement of Nidhi. Naveen, who claimed to be a friend of Anjali said both the deceased and Nidhi were partying at a hotel along with a few other friends during which there was an altercation between the two women. "Both were partying there (hotel). Some other friends were also there. A little later, they started quarrelling. Nidhi asked for her money, and Anjali asked for her keys. They then had a physical altercation," Naveen told ANI. "We separated them. I told Anjali to calm down. Nidhi went downstairs and created a scene. The hotel staff told us about it. Anjali went downstairs to calm her down. They had a quarrel downstairs. By the time we went there, they had left on a scooty," Naveen added.

According to Naveen, he and Anjali had been friends for the past few years and he added that she was the one who had booked the hotel room. "I was partying that day and I received a call from Anjali. I did not respond to her calls after which Anjali sent a boy to pick me up and at around 11:30 pm I reach Anjali's place, where she was partying with friends," Naveen said.

Also read: After Kanjhawala case, cops in Delhi's Rohini asked to share live location during night duties

Meanwhile, Anjali's mother has termed the accident as a "well-thought-out conspiracy" and has demanded the accused be given strict punishment."Nidhi is saying all the wrong things. If Nidhi was my daughter's friend, then how did she leave her alone? This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. Nidhi might be involved in this. There should be an investigation and the five men should be punished," Rekha, Anjali`s mother told ANI earlier.

Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more persons including Ashutosh, the purported owner of the car involved in the accident. According to the police, the two have been accused of shielding the five persons - Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal- who had been arrested in the case earlier. While Ashutosh was arrested on Friday and remanded to police custody for three days, the seventh person accused in the case - Ankush Khanna, the cousin of accused Amit Khanna who was allegedly driving the car at the time of the incident - was arrested later on Friday after he surrendered at the Sultanpuri Police Station.

(Inputs by ANI)