Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Activist Thrashed. Reason - His Muslim Female Friend

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:37 PM IST|Source: IANS

A group of 30 people attacked a Bajrang Dal activist for being friends with a Muslim young woman in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday, said police on Friday. The victim has been identified as Ajith. He was seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital. The incident took place in the limits of Banakal police station limits in Mudigere taluk. The group attacked Ajith, when he was going with the young woman. He was dragged over the road and assaulted, police said.

The woman filed a complaint against the accused persons. Ajith is being treated at the government hospital in Mudigere. The police have taken up further investigation. This is the second moral policing incident in the state after the stern warning given by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. Another incident of moral policing was reported from Chikkaballapur district on May 24 and police have arrested two persons.

Chikkamagaluru is a communally sensitive district. The Congress won all the five seats in the district in the recently concluded Assembly elections. BJP`s national General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who hails from Chikkamagaluru, faced humiliating defeat.

