Karnataka

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 "with mild symptoms"

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 "with mild symptoms"

"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested." the BJP leader tweeted.

 

 

Tags:
KarnatakaBasavaraj BommaiCOVID-19
