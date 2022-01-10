Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 "with mild symptoms"
"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested." the BJP leader tweeted.
