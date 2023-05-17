Karnataka CM Suspense: DK Shivakumar To Meet Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Again This Evening

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar both met with party leader Rahul Gandhi in the national capital on Wednesday even as the party refrained from making any official announcement yet on who will be the next chief minister of Karnataka. Earlier today Shivakumar met with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge's house after a long meeting.

The KPCC chief did not answer media questions. Shivakumar was seen arriving at the residence of his brother and party MP DK Suresh in the national capital today. He is set to meet with Kharge and Rahul Gandhi later this evening.

The official media handle of Congress shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi with both the leaders Calling Gandhi a "jannayak" - leader of the people - the Congress tweeted, "Rahul Gandhi ji met DK Shivakumar ji and Siddaramaiah ji after the landslide victory in Karnataka."

Earlier Congress' Karnataka-in-charge Randeep Surjewala said that a decision on the next Karnataka chief minister will be announced today or tomorrow and a new cabinet will be in place within 72 hours. Surjewala also dismissed speculative reports that Siddaramaiah was likely to be named the chief minister once again.

"Delibrations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka," he told reporters.

The Congress leader said that consultations are still on and urged the media to not report on speculation or heed to fake information. Four days since Congress registered an emphatic victory in the Assembly polls by wresting power from the Bharatiya Janata Party, still, the State is yet to get a Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, supporters of Siddaramaiah were seen bursting firecrackers in Bengaluru. Also, police officials were seen inspecting the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government is likely to be held.

After registering an emphatic win in the Karnataka Assembly elections the Congress legislative party met late evening on Sunday in Bengaluru and passed a one-line resolution empowering Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to pick the head of the legislative party. The Congress had emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after winning the May 10 assembly election. It won 135 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly.