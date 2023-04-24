topStoriesenglish2598564
Karnataka Lokayukta Raids BBMP Official’s Bengaluru Residence; Huge Cash, Jewellery Found

The Lokayukta raided an ADTP BBMP official's residence ahead of the Karnataka elections, recovering cash, gold, and key documents among other things.

 

New Delhi: The Karnataka Lokayukta raided a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer in Bengaluru on Monday after receiving a public complaint over disproportionate assets, according to news agency ANI. Over 15 officers raided BBMP officer Gangadharaiah's home in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi Layout. According to sources, the action against Gangadhariah, an Assistant Director of Town Planning (ADTP) at the BBMP, was led by one Superintendent of Police (SP), two Deputy Superintendents of Police, and an inspector.

Meanwhile, Income Tax sleuths began searching in more than 50 locations on Monday in connection with G Square Realtors, a private firm thought to be highly close to Tamil Nadu's government Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

Income tax sleuths are also conducting raids and searches at Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan's auditor's residence. K. Annamalai, the Tamil Nadu BJP president, revealed the 'DMK files' a few days ago, alleging that Stalin's son and current Minister, Udayanidhi Stalin, and his son-in-law Sabareesan, earned far more than their recognized sources of income.

There were allegations that when Stalin was Deputy Chief Minister in his father Karunanidhi's Cabinet, G-Square had unhindered support. Annamalai has claimed that his charges of money swindling were made not just under the current DMK government, but also throughout M. Karunanidhi's tenure.

I-T Dept raids DMK M.K. Mohan's residence

On Monday, the Income Tax Department raided the home of DMK MLA M.K. Mohan, a close confidant of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Meanwhile, simultaneous raids are being conducted at the offices of a real estate corporation suspected of having ties to the Chief Minister. Raids are also being taken out at the home of Praveen, who is a cousin of Sabareesan, Stalin's son-in-law.

Raids are also being carried out at the residence of Praveen, who is a cousin of Sabareesan -- the son in law of Stalin. I-T Department sleuths have also searched the residence of Shanmugaraj, who is the auditor of Sabareesan.

 

 

