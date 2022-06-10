Man throws acid on coworker in Bengaluru after she refuses marriage proposal

New Delhi: A man was arrested on Friday (June 10) for throwing acid on his female coworker after she refused his marriage proposal in Karnataka’s Bengaluru, the police said. As per IANS report, the woman is married and has a child, however, the attacker was pestering her to marry him. The Karnataka police arrested the accused, identified as Ahmad, a resident of Goripalya, within hours after he threw acid on the woman in the morning today. The Karnataka police informed that the attacker and the victim worked together in an incense sticks manufacturing factory. Harish Pandey, DCP (South), said the accused threw the acid as the victim rejected his advances. Further, he said that the acid attack survivor is out of danger. Her right eye was hurt in the attack, he said, adding that her vision has been restored 70 per cent and she is recovering.

The man had waylaid the victim while she was travelling from Kumaraswamy Layout towards J.P. Nagar and threw acid on her near Sarakki Junction and later managed to escape from the spot. The Bengaluru police reached the attack spot and shifted the victim to a hospital.

This was the third acid attack in the last 2 months in the Karnataka capital that triggered panic and a huge public outcry. Addressing the incident, state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said he will consider banning the sale of acid and sought a report on the matter. "Action will be taken against the attacker. This is an inhuman act. I will get details and study legal provisions to impose a ban on acid sale in the state," he said, as per IANS.

(With agency inputs)

