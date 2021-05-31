हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Black Fungus epidemic

Karnataka reports 1,250 black fungus cases, 39 deaths: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment for black fungusin Karnataka.

File photo

Bengaluru: A total of 1,250 black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases have been reported in Karnataka so far, informed the state health department on Monday (May 31).

Of the 1,250 affected patients, 1,193 are still under treatment, according to news agency ANI. 

While 18 patients have been discharged so far, 39 people have succumbed to the fungus, stated a bulletin released by the health department on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban Khurda district accounted for the most number of infections with 521 cases. 

While 508 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 10 people have recovered and 3 patients have died so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Sunday said that Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda held talks with more than eight companies for black fungus medicine.

"About 80,000 vials are in the market. The state has received 8-10 thousand vials so far. There were 1,250 cases of black fungus in the state. 30-35 deaths took place due to the infection. The medicines are being distributed to black fungus infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital," the Karnataka Health Minister, K Sudhakar said.

