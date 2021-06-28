हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC 2021

Karnataka SSLC 2021 exams to be conducted on July 19, 22, check details

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar announced the exam dates.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the schedule of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 board exam 2021.

Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2021 exams will be held on July 19 and 22. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Suresh Kumar announced the exam dates on Monday (June 28). All questions papers will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will be held from July 19 to July 22, 2021, at multiple centres across the state. On July 19, the examination will be held for Maths, Science, and Social Science and on July 22, the examination will be conducted for languages. The Karnataka SSLC exam will be held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

According to local reports, this year, more than 8,73,581 students have registered to appear for the Karnataka SSLC examination.

