trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640790
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Karnataka: Three Udupi College Girls Record Video Of Fellow Student In Washroom, Booked

A case of recording the private video of a female student and deleting it later is registered against three female students and the college administration.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Karnataka: Three Udupi College Girls Record Video Of Fellow Student In Washroom, Booked

Mangaluru: An FIR has been registered against three girl students of a paramedical college in Udupi over the alleged recording of a video of their fellow student in the college washroom recently, police sources said. The FIR has been filed at Malpe police station in Udupi. Three students, Shabhnaz, Alfiya and Aleema, have been named in the FIR. The college administration has also been named in the FIR, which has been filed under sections 509, 204, 175, 34 and 66 (e) of the IT Act, sources said. 

A police statement said two separate suo motu cases have been registered regarding the video recording in the washroom of a college. 

A case of recording the private video of a female student and deleting it later is registered against three female students and the college administration. Police have charged them with failure to produce the details and evidence relating to the incident that could spoil the reputation of the victim.


cre Trending Stories

A morphed video of the incident was allegedly uploaded on a YouTube channel. A person had also posted the same on his Twitter account as well. A case for causing communal enmity and spoiling social harmony has been registered. 

The three girl students were suspended from the college on the accusation of filming the video in the washroom of the college recently. 

The issue has created a flutter in political circles, with the BJP announcing a state-wide protest demanding the arrest of the three students involved in the filming of the girl. 

A day earlier, police had urged the public not to believe rumours that girls of a particular community had targeted a girl from another community and shared a video of her that they allegedly shot in the restroom.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above