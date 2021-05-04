Karnataka`s Chamarajanagar tragedy: Siddaramaiah demands judicial probe into 24 deaths due to oxygen shortage

Bengaluru: In the tragic incident of 24 patients dying in Karnataka`s Chamarajanagar, allegedly due to lack of oxygen, Karnataka's Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah has demanded a judicial probe. The incident was reported from the Chamarajnagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) early on Monday.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said, "It is not just death. This is murder committed by the government. I demand a judicial probe into these deaths. Let the truth come out." Taking to Twitter later, the former Chief Minister called for the resignation of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and health minister K Sudhakar for the `state-sponsored murders`.

Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Series of SOS calls are being received due to lack of oxygen in various hospitals of our State. We don`t want to see another Chamarajanagar hospital incident. Every life is precious. To prevent further State-sponsored murders, I call for #ResignBSY & #ResignSudhakar."

Over 24 patients, including several COVID-19 patients, died at a government hospital in Karnataka`s Chamarajanagar district allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen, said an ANI report.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa reportedly spoke to the district collector over the incident and called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Following the incident, CM Yediyurappa also convened a meeting with oxygen producers, where a number of decisions were taken to ensure supply of allocated quantity of oxygen to the state by the Centre.

Among these were to reduce the time taken to refill oxygen tankers, provide a green corridor for faster commuting of oxygen tankers and avoid unnecessary delay at toll gates. Utilising the service of the LPG tanker drivers in case of emergency was also another important decision.

Although Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar maintained that only three people had died due to oxygen shortage and not 24 as reported, he stressed that the probe would reveal the truth.

Meanwhile, a whopping 44,438 new Covid cases were registered in Karnataka in a day, with 239 deaths due to the virus, said the health bulletin on Monday.

According to the bulletin, "a record 44,438 new cases were registered on Sunday, taking the state`s Covid tally to 16,46,303, including 4,44,734 active cases, while recoveries rose to 11,85,299 so far, with 20,901 discharged during the day."

As epi-centre of the infection in the state, Bengaluru reported 22,112 fresh cases on Sunday, taking its Covid tally to 8,19,404, including 2,94,917 active cases while 5,17,770 recovered, with 8,847 discharged in the last 24 hours.

With 239 Covid patients, including 115 in Bengaluru succumbing to the virus during the day, the state`s death toll rose to 16,250 and the city`s toll to 6,716 so far.

Among districts with more number new cases are 2,685 in Mysuru, 2,361 in Tumakur, 1,673 in Hassan, 1,367 in Mandya, 1,083 in Kalaburagi, 1,021 in Dharwad and 990 in Bellari, with the rest in the remaining 23 districts across the state.

The positivity rate rose to 29.80 per cent and case fatality rate was at 0.53 per cent across the state on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 59,918 people, including 23,458 senior citizens above 60 years of age and 29,163 in the 45-59 years age group were vaccinated across the state during the day.

"Cumulatively, 98,78,213 people, including healthcare workers and frontline warriors have received the jab since the vaccination drive was launched on January 16 across the southern state," the health bulletin added.

