Kashmiri woman accuses landlady of calling her 'terrorist', DCW issues notice to Delhi Police

A woman in southeast Delhi has alleged that she was targeted by her landlady for being a 'Kashmiri', was called a 'terrorist', and in her absence had her furniture removed, the police said on Thursday. A case was registered on Thursday following her complaint, a day after the incident took place.

The Delhi Commission for Women said that the woman has also alleged that her landlady entered her house along with a man and started to call her and her friends a `terrorist'. "She has further alleged that her landlady trespassed into her flat and took away their money and furniture and framed her in a false case. Also, she has stated that the man pushed her and the landlady attacked her in front of police personnel," added the DCW.

In her complaint, the woman, who hails from Srinagar, has alleged that her landlady had entered the house along with a man and called her 'terrorist' as she is from Kashmir.

The DCW has taken suo-moto cognizance on the issue. Calling it a very serious matter, the DCW said, "It has been reported that a Kashmiri girl shared her ordeal on social media platform `Twitter' wherein she narrated the incident that has occurred with her."

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police in this connection and has sought an action taken report, copy of the FIR and whether any arrests have been made in the case. It has also sought details whether any complaints were filed previously, details of any police personnel being present at the spot and steps taken to ensure the safety of the Kashmiri woman.

"In light of the above, please provide the following information to the Commission: 1. Copy of FIR registered in the matter; 2. Whether any accused has been arrested in the matter? If yes, please provide the details of the same. If not, please provide the reasons for non-arrest of the accused; 3. Copy of complaint received in the matter at earlier occasion(s), if any; and details of action taken thereon."

It has also asked, "4. Details of any police personnel present at the spot as alleged and action taken against them; 5. Steps taken by the Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of the girl and her friends and 6. Detailed action taken report in the matter." The DCW has sought information by October 19.

News agency PTI said that when the victim returned home, she found her house lock broken and valuables stolen. Her landlady was also at the spot. Soon a heated argument broke out between both the parties, police said.

"We received a PCR call regarding a theft in a woman's house. On reaching the spot, it was revealed that the house was rented to two sisters. Both are natives of Srinagar. The PCR call was made by their landlady," a senior police officer said. The officer said the tenant alleged that her landlady had broken the locks of house and removed furniture and also stolen clothes and Rs 20,000.

During enquiry, it was found that a quarrel had taken place earlier between them overpaying house rent and electricity bills. The electricity connection was also disconnected by the BSES, the officer added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, "Based on a written complaint given by the tenant, a case has been registered under section 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 380 (Theft in dwelling house), 457 (lurking house-trespass), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of Indian Penal Code at Amar Colony police station and the matter is being investigated."

A written complaint has also been given by the landlady in this regard and it is also being examined, he said. "So my landlady enters my house along with a man, that I have never seen in my whole life and starts to call me and my friends?TERRORISTS' just because we are from KASHMIR that too, in front of a police official. They trespassed, broke in and our money, furniture," she alleged in her tweet. She claimed her landlady also abused them.

"Then she framed us for stealing the furniture, which she herself took from here in our absence. She is calling us names, abusing us and provoking us. The man literally pushed me and the landlady as well tried to attack me, all in front of DELHI POLICE," she alleged in her tweet. However, police, said they are probing about the man who was allegedly accompanying the landlady.

Responding to her tweet, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said "This is shocking & shameful. DCW team is in touch. We'll ensure action!"