KCET 2022 Counselling Round 1 begins today at kea.kar.nic.in, check details here

KCET Conselling 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will commence the first round of KCET Counselling 2022 or UGCET 2022 today, October 7, 2022. KEA can exercise web option entry on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who have qualified the KCET 2022 will be required to appear for the document verification round as per the scheduled session on October 7 and 8. Candidates can download the verification slip from KEA official website from October 7 to October 10, 2022 and exercise the KCET web options entry from October 7 at kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET 2022: Here’s how to select preferred colleges

Visit the official website- - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

Click on the “KCET option entry” link.

Enter CET number and security pin.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Create a password of your choice.

KCET options will be displayed on the screen.

Select preferred choices of college and courses.

Submit the choices and take a printout for future reference

According to the official schedule, the KEA will release the KCET 2022 seat matrix and fee structure on the KEA website today, October 7, 2022 at 2 PM. The KCET Counselling 2022 results for round 1 will be available on kea.kar.nic.in on October 13, 2022 after 2 PM. Candidates must note that the web option entry step will be concluded on October 11, 2022 at 4 PM.