HYDERABAD: While addressing a rally in Armoor City, Nizamabad, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched a scathing attack on the BRS government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of a decade-long reign marked by corruption and nepotism.

KCR Just Made Wealth, Did Nothing: Shah

Shah asserted that KCR had failed to deliver on promises made to the people, instead focusing on channelling corruption funds amounting to thousands of crores for the benefit of his son, state minister KT Rama Rao (KTR). Promising accountability, Shah declared that if the BJP is elected, an inquiry commission would be established to investigate all scams and frauds committed by KCR's administration. He boldly proclaimed, "Every single individual found guilty of corruption will be put in jail."

Ticketing Scandal

Adding fuel to the fire, Shah accused the BRS of distributing tickets to individuals implicated in corruption cases, revealing a pattern of the party "trading" party tickets. He highlighted instances where legislators allegedly seized government land intended for bus depots and instead built shopping malls. Shah questioned KCR's decision to endorse such candidates, laying bare the alleged malpractices within the ruling party.

Hyderabad Liberation Day Row

In a strategic move, Shah took a swipe at KCR, suggesting that the Chief Minister's reluctance to celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day was due to fears of upsetting AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and the influence of the Razakars. Shah pledged that under BJP's rule, the Hyderabad Liberation Day would be celebrated with vigour every year.

Education Scandal: Paper Leaks, Failed Job Promises

Shah promised decisive action against those involved in the leak of exam papers under the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He outlined the BJP's commitment to offering jobs on merit to 2.5 lakh youth in Telangana, vowing to identify and prosecute those responsible for the paper leaks.

Centre's Big Move For Turmeric Farmers

In a bid to connect with the state's agricultural community, Shah announced PM Narendra Modi's commitment to establishing a National Turmeric Board in Telangana. The board aims to ensure fair remuneration for turmeric farmers, create a robust value chain, and promote research in the medicinal applications of turmeric.

Triangular Contest In Telangana

As Telangana braces for the upcoming polls on November 30, the political landscape is set for a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and BJP. Shah underscored the significance of the elections, highlighting that the BRS, formerly known as TRS, secured a dominant victory in the 2018 Assembly elections with 88 out of 119 seats and a 47.4% vote share. The stage is now set for a decisive political showdown, with results slated for December 3.