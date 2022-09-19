NewsIndia
KEAM 2022 allotment list RELEASED on cee.kerala.gov.in- Direct link to check allotment here

The KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment is provisional in nature and not the final one. The final allotment results for phase 1 will be released on September 21, 2022.

Sep 19, 2022

KEAM 2022: Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical, KEAM trial allotment 2022 is out, Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala has released the KEAM Trail allotment 2022 on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates who registered for the KEAM 2022 admissions can check the trial allotment and their status on the website. Candidates would be required to login to their admission portal using their application number and password. The KEAM 2022 Trial Allotment is provisional in nature and not the final one. The final allotment results for phase 1 are expected to be released on September 21, 2022. It is on the basis of these final allotments that KEAM 2022 admissions will be done.

KEAM trial allotment 2022: Here's how to check

Go to the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in
On the appeared homepage, click on the KEAM 2022 tab
Now, login to your portal using the application number and password
KEAM 2022 trial allotment would appear on the screen
Check the allotment and save it

Candidates are required to fill in the choices of course and college which they are sure to join if allotted because if they do not join the allotted seat they will lose the existing option. An official statement reads: "If the candidate fails to remit fee/join the college, he/she will lose the allotment as well as all the existing options in the stream to which the allotment belongs."

