trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2661651
NewsIndia
RAJOURI ENCOUNTER

Kent, 6-Year-Old Army Dog, Makes Supreme Sacrifice While Protecting Its Handler During Rajouri Encounter

Army Dog Dies In Rajouri Encounter: Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene

Last Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 10:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kent, 6-Year-Old Army Dog, Makes Supreme Sacrifice While Protecting Its Handler During Rajouri Encounter

SRINAGAR: Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, a six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

Kent, a canine from the 21 Army Dog Unit, was leading a group of soldiers on the trail of fleeing terrorists when it came under heavy fire and succumbed at the scene, the Public Relations Officer, Indian Army, Jammu informed through a statement. Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala', the Army statement read.


 

 

Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh, said one terrorist and an army jawan were killed in the encounter that broke out in the Narllah area of the Rajouri district in the Jammu region.

Three more jawans, including a Special Police Officer (SPO), were also injured in the exchange of fire. Last week, a terrorist was killed in a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Reasi district.

"War-like stores including one AK series assault rifle with magazines were recovered during the search following the encounter," an official said. Indian Army defused an Improvised explosive device (IED) in the same region on September 3.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train