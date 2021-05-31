Kerala Assembly passes resolution to call back Lakshadweep administrator

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday (May 31) unanimously passed the resolution to call back the administrator of Lakshadweep and sought the centre's intervention in the Lakshadweep issue.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "Centre should intervene in Lakshadweep issue. It`s Centre's responsibility to ensure that people`s interest should be protected."

The resolution in the State Assembly declaring solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep was presented by CM Vijayan.

The Opposition also supported the special resolution.The resolution calls for the immediate intervention of the centre to protect the lives and livelihoods of the island people.

It also demanded the recall of the Lakshadweep administration and the controversial reforms.

Over the last week, several leaders have called for a new administrator in the Lakshadweep islands over the reforms announced by Praful Patel, which have been described as anti-people.

Meanwhile, Kerala registered 19,894 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total caseload to 24,84,254 while the toll climbed to 8,641 with 186 deaths, according to the state government.

In the last 24 hours, 1,24,537 samples were tested and the test positivity rate touched 15.97 per cent.

So far 1,97,06,583 samples have been sent for testing, a Health department statement said here.

Recoveries outnumbered the new cases with 29,013 people, undergoing treatment, turned negative for the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 22,81,518.

