Kerala ISIS Module case: NIA conducts searches at 11 locations, seizes incriminating documents

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Monday (March 15) at 11 locations including in Delhi, Kerala and Karnataka against suspects linked to the Islamic State (IS).

In the Kerala ISIS Module case, the NIA raided the premises of accused Mohammed Ameen and his associates who were members of the various groups and channels on encrypted chat platforms.

In its press statement, NIA revealed that several digital devices including laptops, mobiles, hard disk drives, pen drives, multiple SIM cards of different service providers and various incriminating documents have been seized during the searches. The seized material will be sent for forensic examination.

“This group have been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram for propagating the violent Jihadi ideology of ISIS and radicalizing and recruiting new members to this ISIS module,” NIA said in its statement.

The anti-terror probe agency disclosed that “radicalised” individuals had identified individuals in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing. “The group of radicalized individuals under the leadership of Mohammed Ameen owing allegiance to proscribed terrorist organization ISIS had identified certain individuals in Kerala and Karnataka for targeted killing. They had also planned to undertake Hijrat (religious migration) to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for engaging in terrorist acts. Further, Mohammed Ameen had travelled to J&K immediately after his return to India from Bahrain in March, 2020 and had been camping in Delhi for last two months for establishing connection with J&K based operatives having allegiance to ISIS,” NIA’s statement further said.

The raids were conducted at eight locations in Kerala, two locations in Bengaluru and one location in Delhi.

Earlier, NIA had lodged case against seven known and other unknown accused persons under multiple sections of the IPC.

