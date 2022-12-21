Kerala PFI leaders were in touch with Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, NIA makes big revelations

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed a court in Kochi on Tuesday that several leaders of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Kerala were in contact with high-ranking members of the Islamic State (IS) and Al-Qaeda. As per an ANI report, the agency made this submission while requesting additional time to investigate the arrested PFI leaders. Additionally, the NIA reported that a secret wing of the PFI has been working to compile a list of individuals from other communities and that their operations are centered at the PFI office.

PFI's link to IS and Al-Qaeda

The NIA also stated that the IS and Al-Qaeda often rely on other anti-state and religious terrorist groups to carry out subversive activities in countries where direct operations are not possible, and there are indications that PFI leaders in Kerala have maintained contact with certain IS and Al-Qaeda leaders. The agency has obtained crucial information regarding the PFI's treasonous activities and has gathered significant digital evidence as well.

Social media to recruit young people

The investigation has revealed that PFI leaders have used social media groups to recruit young people for terrorist activities. The NIA's investigation is approaching its final stages and a number of individuals have already been questioned.

NIA investigation on-going

The court granted the NIA's request for more time to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet, giving the agency an additional 90 days. There are 13 accused in the case registered in Kochi and their judicial custody period has been extended to 180 days. The case involves the detention of PFI leaders and workers following simultaneous raids across the country on September 22, on charges of violating the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.