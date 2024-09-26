A shocking murder case in Bengaluru took a stunning turn as police recovered a suicide note from the accused, Mukthirajan Roy, revealing his gruesome crime. Roy, a colleague of 26-year-old victim Mahalaxmi, chopped her body into 59 pieces and stored them in a fridge. Roy's death note, written in his diary, confessed to the crime. "I have killed my lover Mahalaxmi on Sept 3," he wrote. "I was fed up with her conduct. I fought with her over personal matters, and Mahalaxmi assaulted me. Enraged, I killed her." Roy detailed how he dismembered Mahalaxmi's body and stored the pieces in the fridge.

Police discovered the note while gathering information at Roy's residence. He committed suicide by hanging on Wednesday in Odisha's Bhadrak district. Roy, the team head where Mahalaxmi worked, disappeared after the incident. Karnataka Police sent four teams to Odisha to apprehend him. Investigation revealed that Roy stopped coming to work from September 1, the same day Mahalaxmi last reported to work.

The murder came to light on Saturday when neighbors reported a foul smell from Mahalaxmi's house. Her mother and sister discovered the gruesome scene: Mahalaxmi's body chopped into pieces and stored in the fridge. Police suspect Mahalaxmi was murdered between September 2-3. Autopsy reports confirmed maggots infested the body, indicating death occurred around the beginning of the month.

Mahalaxmi, who hailed from Tripura, worked at a popular mall here. As per residents of the area, where Mahalaxmi had been living for five months, she lived alone and did not mingle much with her neighbours. For a few days, her brother stayed with her. The police have also found that she was married and had a child, but lived separately.