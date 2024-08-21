The brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has left the country shell-shocked. Protests by doctors and other citizens have erupted across the nation, seeking justice for the woman who met with a shocking end in a place that anyone considers a second home - their place of work.

'All Our Dreams Have Been Shattered': Father Of Kolkata Doctor

While people rally to seek justice for the young doctor, no one wants it more than the heartbroken parents. In an interview with The Guardian, the shattered father said that while his daughter will never come back and they will never hear her "voice or laugh", all they can now do is "concentrate on getting her justice".

To the Guardian, the father also revealed their hardships and how his daughter had powered through all the disadvantages to become a doctor. “We are a poor family and we raised her with a lot of hardship. She worked extremely hard to become a doctor. All she did was study, study, study,” he told the Guardian, reportedly via telephone. He added, in the same interview, "All our dreams have been shattered in one night. We sent her to work and the hospital gave us her body. It’s all finished for us."

The Guardian report mentions the doctor had bagged a seat at the College of Medicine & JNM Hospital in Kalyani, West Bengal. Her parents spent a significant part of their paltry income to fulfil her dreams. The doctor's father worked as a tailor.

Remove Deceased's Name, Photographs And Video Clips Forthwith: Supreme Court

Meanwhile, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra noted that the victim's identity was published on various platforms. The top court said that it is constrained to issue an injunctive order since social and electronic media have proceeded to publish the identity of the deceased and photographs of the dead body after the recovery of the body. "We accordingly direct that all references to the name of the deceased in the above incident, photographs and video clips shall forthwith be removed from all social media platforms and electronic media in compliance with this order," the top court said.

Kolkata Rape And Murder Case: What Chief Accused Sanjoy Roy's Mother-In-Law Claimed

The ex-mother-in-law of the accused Sanjay Roy has made many shocking revelations. She said that Roy used to “beat his ex-wife” and also alleged that Sanjoy Roy “bashed” his three-month-pregnant wife and caused a miscarriage. As per media reports, while demanding he be hanged, the mother-in-law has also reportedly claimed that multiple people are likely to be involved in the gruesome act.

CBI's Tough Questions For Formal RG Kar Principal Dr Sandip Ghosh

Meanwhile, the CBI has posed tough questions to the former principal of RG Kar, Sandip Ghosh. Some of the questions to Ghosh reportedly included - 'When and how did you learn about the incident that occurred on the night of August 8-9?', 'When did you arrive at the hospital after learning about the incident?', 'Who told you that this was a suicide case?', 'On whose instructions were incorrect information given to the family? If you were unaware, why didn't you tell the family the truth?' - among others.

On the intervening night of August 8-9, a second-year postgraduate student and trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata was brutally raped and murdered. Her body was discovered in the hospital's seminar hall the next morning, on August 9. The case has led to nationwide shock and furore with hordes of people, including doctors, taking to the streets to protest.