Kolkata Police issues Look Out Circular against former BJP leader Nupur Sharma

New Delhi: The Kolkata Police has issued a Look Out Circular against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement against Prophet Mohammad, ANI reported. The former BJP spokesperson was earlier asked to appear before the Amherst and Narkeldanga Police stations, however, she had failed to appear and sought more time citing security threat. The development comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rebuke of Nupur Sharma over her objectionable remarks against the Prophet. On Friday, the apex had come down heavily on Sharma, saying her “loose tongue” has “set the entire country on fire” and that she is “single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country”. The court also observed that the remarks were made either for cheap publicity, political agenda or some nefarious activities.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala refused to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, and allowed her to withdraw the plea. "These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country. These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or for political agenda or some other nefarious activities", the bench said, as per PTI.

Nupur Sharma had triggered a furore with her controversial statements against the Prophet in a TV debate. Violent protests had erupted in some states over her remark and also invoked sharp reactions from many Gulf countries. The BJP had distanced itself from Sharma and suspended her from the party.

Moreover, after the top court’s remarks, the Delhi Police on Friday said it had issued a notice to Nupur Sharma on June 18 and questioned her the same day for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

