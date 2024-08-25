Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy Denies Guilt in Shocking Turn - What’s Behind The Twist?

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: In a dramatic development, Sanjay Roy, the main suspect in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, has now narrated a different tale from his initial confession. Roy had previously admitted to the brutal assault and killing of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, he now insists he is innocent and claims to be a victim of a frame-up.

According to reports, ahead of a polygraph test, Roy told jail guards, “I know nothing about the rape and murder,” according to jail officials. The test was postponed due to technical issues. It is set to take place soon.

Police have reported inconsistencies in Roy’s statements. An officer reportedly said, “He has been trying to mislead investigators,” noting his inability to explain injuries on his face and his presence at the crime scene. Roy had been recorded on CCTV near the building at 4:03 a.m. on the morning of the crime, just minutes before the assault occurred.

A CBI officer told PTI last week that Sanjay Roy showed no repentance for the crime. He narrated the entire crime to the investigation agency without displaying any remorse.

"The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared he had no remorse," the officer told the agency.