Kolkata STF Foils 26/11-Like Incident, Apprehends Man Conducting Recce Around Abhishek Banerjee’s House, Office

New Delhi: Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly conducting recce around the residence and office of Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee. This development comes days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benerjee alleged that the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is conspiring against the top brass of TMC, she said that ‘we are not safe.’

According to the police, the arrested individual has been identified as Rajaram Rege, who is linked to a political party in Maharashtra. He attempted to contact the Diamond Harbour MP of TMC and his personal assistant. As per Zee news TV report, Rege stayed at a Mumbai hotel for over 2 days.

A Situation Resembling The 26/11, Averted: TMC Leader Derek O'Brien

While talking to the press, TMC leader Derek O'Brien commended the Kolkata Police for nabbing the suspect before the "plot" was executed.

"Today, a situation resembling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack has been thwarted, all thanks to the Kolkata Police. The target was the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, Abhishek Banerjee. The person detained had ties to the Mumbai terror attack too. The police possess ample evidence suggesting that he also reached out to certain individuals.," he said in a press conference.

In a scathing attack on the opposition in West Bengal, O’brien said that BJP's political bankruptcy has driven them to these despicable acts. He added that the Bhartiya Janta Party cannot fight against TMC politically, so they have sorted out such acts.

Shri @derekobrienmp connects the dots: First, @SuvenduWB's "explosive" remark, then Kolkata Police arrests a man accused in the 26/11 attack for conducting recce of Shri @abhishekaitc's house & office.



He also mentioned Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari's remark from Saturday, where he said a “huge explosion” would shatter the top brass of the TMC on Monday. A video clip of Adhikari’s comment was played in the press conference.

Investigation Underway

Additional Commissioner of Police Murlidhar Sharma asserted that Rege had previously convened with David Headley, the prime suspect in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. He added that the individual has been taken to Kolkata and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"Today our officers arrested Rajaram Rege from Mumbai. He had visited Kolkata last week, stayed here, and conducted a recce of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's offices and residence. He obtained the mobile phone numbers of Banerjee and his PA and tried to contact them," reported PTI quoting the officer.

Sharma further said that the recce and the meeting with 26/11 suspect indicates a potential for an event akin to Mumbai terror attack and suggested the possibility of a significant conspiracy.

As per PTI’s report, the police are trying to get CCTV footage of the hotel that Rege checked-in to examine his movements, the police are also checking whether he was in the city to organise any political rally or not.