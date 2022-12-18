Kota dubbed as 'suicide factory' by locals after 14 student deaths this year

Kota, India, a city known for its coaching centers that prepare students for the Indian Institutes of Technology and medical school exams, has recently been labeled a "suicide factory" by local residents and the parents of students. This label is a result of the 14 suicides by students in the city in the past year, including the suicides of three students from the Allen Coaching Centre just recently. These suicides have left the city in shock and prompted outrage over the poor living conditions and intense academic pressure faced by the students.

Poor living conditions, no emotional support

One student who committed suicide, Ankush from Bihar, was reportedly heard weeping in his room before taking his own life. Another student, Ujjawal, who also committed suicide, told his father that the coaching center he attended gave too many tests, causing him to experience frequent headaches. Ujjawal's father said, "I asked him to come back and join business, but he said he will get into IIT Mumbai and then come home."

Also Read: Rajasthan: Three NEET, JEE aspirants die by suicide in coaching hub Kota

The poor living conditions and lack of emotional support for students from distant areas have also been cited as contributing factors to the suicides. Kota residents have said that the students "are leading a deplorable life, far away from their families, without any emotional connection in a competitive environment where Sunday tests come as a bouncer extracting energy and positivity from them." The food served in the hostels is also of poor quality, leading to health problems such as jaundice and liver disorders. In addition, the hostel accommodation consists of cramped cubicles, creating unhealthy living conditions.

How are institutes tackling suicides?

In response to the suicides, it was decided that coaching institutes would keep an eye on the students and send SMS messages to the families of those who were frequently absent. However, it is unclear if these measures have been implemented. The city's chief medical and health officer, Dr. Jagdish Soni, stated, "41 students from the Allen Coaching Centre were diagnosed with liver ailment due to contaminated water. One of the students died while six were admitted to hospitals. The rest recovered and were sent home. The water supplied to the institute by private tankers was infected and we found the tanker drivers did not wash their hands while supplying water. We have issued notices to the institute and the tanker drivers."

The spate of suicides in Kota has highlighted the need for addressing the poor living conditions and intense academic pressure faced by students in the city. It is crucial that steps are taken to provide support and improve the overall well-being of these students.

(With IANS inputs)