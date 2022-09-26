Kullu road tragedy: Tourist tempo falls into ditch; 7 killed and 10 injured

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a tempo traveler fell into a ditch near Jalodi pass in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday at 8:30 pm, killing 7 and injuring 10. As per reports, the vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Ghiyagi near Jalodi pass of Banjar in district Kullu.

Out of the 17 passengers onboard, 7 were killed and 10 were injured due to the accident. After locals informed the police, a rescue operation was carried out until 1:39 am by the cops and locals. All the injured are being treated at Kullu Hospital.

HP | 7 people killed & 10 others injured after a tourist vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu. 5 injured are shifted to Zonal hospital, Kullu & 5 are under treatment at Banjar in a hospital: Gurdev Singh SP Kullu pic.twitter.com/FX7GPxQq7T — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

According to the information received from the police, the 17 passengers were students from Varanasi who had gone on an educational tour.

The vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu, informed Gurdev Singh SP Kullu to ANI.