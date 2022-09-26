NewsIndia
ROAD ACCIDENT

Kullu road tragedy: Tourist tempo falls into ditch; 7 killed and 10 injured

Kullu road accident: According to the information received from the police, the 17 passengers were students from Varanasi who had gone on an educational tour.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 07:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In a tragic accident, a tempo traveler fell into a ditch near Jalodi pass in Kullu on Sunday
  • Out of the 17 passengers onboard, 7 were killed and 10 were injured
  • The 17 passengers were students from Varanasi who had gone on an educational tour

New Delhi: In a tragic accident, a tempo traveler fell into a ditch near Jalodi pass in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday at 8:30 pm, killing 7 and injuring 10. As per reports, the vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Ghiyagi near Jalodi pass of Banjar in district Kullu.

Out of the 17 passengers onboard, 7 were killed and 10 were injured due to the accident. After locals informed the police, a rescue operation was carried out until 1:39 am by the cops and locals. All the injured are being treated at Kullu Hospital.

 

According to the information received from the police, the 17 passengers were students from Varanasi who had gone on an educational tour.

The vehicle rolled down from a cliff at 8:30pm yesterday on NH-305 in Ghiyagi area of Banjar Valley in Kullu, informed Gurdev Singh SP Kullu to ANI.

Road accidentHimachal PradeshKullutourist accidentCar Crash

