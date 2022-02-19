हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kumar Vishwas

Kumar Vishwas gets Y category security amid allegations against Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal has dismissed Kumar Vishwas's allegations and called them "laughable". 

Kumar Vishwas gets Y category security amid allegations against Arvind Kejriwal
File Photo

New Delhi: The Central government on Saturday (February 19) accorded Y category security with CRPF cover to Kumar Vishwas, following his allegations against AAP convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

Kumar had accused Kejriwal of supporting separatists in Punjab amid high-profile state Assembly elections. The official sources told ANI on Friday that the former AAP leader is likely to get protection through a central agency

"The government is reviewing the security of Kumar Vishwas and may give him protection depending on his threat perception after a through review and based on intelligence inputs," the sources had said. 

Kejriwal had dismissed Vishwas’ allegations against him as "laughable" and described himself as "world's sweetest terrorist who builds roads, hospitals and sends elderly people to pilgrimage”. "They have all teamed up against me and they are calling me a terrorist. It is comedy. If that is the case, then why doesn`t (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji have me arrested?" the Delhi CM asked in a press conference. 

Kejriwal claimed that all his rivals have joined hands as he was talking about undertaking development and building schools and hospitals if his party comes to power in Punjab. While Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha dubbed Vishwas's allegations as "malicious, unfounded and fabricated."

While Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to order an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by Kumar Vishwas.

The development comes as Punjab goes to polling on February 20 (Sunday). The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

