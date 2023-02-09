'Lagta hai Apan bhi Modi ke baraabar...': Manish Sisodia on BJP's 'snooping' Allegation

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday (February 9, 2023) staged a protest near Delhi Secretariat demanding the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from his post over the alleged "snooping" on politicians by Aam Aadmi Party's Feedback Unit (FBU), which was created after the Arvind Kejriwal government came to power in 2015.

"No one, not even journalists, businessmen, and senior officers were untouched by the Feedback unit. The way AAP government is functioning, very soon both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia will be behind the bars," Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Calling it a "very serious" matter, Sachdeva said that BJP will continue to fight till both Kejriwal and Sisodia are in jail.

After the Delhi excise policy "scam", the FBU "snooping" issue has again put Sisodia under the scanner, said Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Replying to the allegations, Sisodia took to his official Twitter account and said, " If such big people, whose existence depends on getting CBI, ED and Pegasus to conspire against opposition leaders, are afraid of me, it seems like that I'm at the same position as (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi."

बीजेपी वाले मेरे ख़िलाफ़ नया आरोप लाए हैं कि मैं 2015 से इनकी जासूसी करवा रहा हूँ.



इतने बड़े-बड़े लोग, जिनका अस्तित्व ही CBI, ED पैगासस से विपक्षी नेताओं के ख़िलाफ़ साज़िश कराने पर टिका है,अगर इतने बड़े लोग भी मुझसे डर रहे हैं तो लगता है कि अपन भी मोदी के बराबर हो गये हैं यार.. February 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has reportedly forwarded a recommendation of CBI to the President through the Ministry of Home Affairs for registration of a case against Sisodia after an enquiry in the creation and working of the FBU.

It was claimed in a preliminary enquiry report of CBI that the FBU set up by Delhi government months after AAP came to power in Delhi in 2015 indulged in "political intelligence".