Lakhimpur Kheri incident: A timeline of events since eight people died in violence

New Delhi: Eight people including four farmers and three BJP workers were killed in the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of the visit of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday (October 3, 2021). Shortly after the incident which took place on Sunday afternoon, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of over forty farmers' unions, alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Here's a timeline of events since eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

October 2: SKM leaders of Uttar Pradesh put out an appeal to farmers to join in large numbers at 9 am on Sunday (October 3) for a black flag protest planned in Lakhimpur Kheri's Tikunia against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni. The protest was reportedly to register farmers' objection and resistance against the statement by Teni in the recent past against farmer leaders.

October 3 around 10 am: Several farmers marched to Tikunia and staged protests against the Uttar Pradesh government. They had come from adjoining villages like Palia, Bhira, Bijua, Khajuria and Sampurna Nagar with black flags in their hands.

October 3 around 4 pm: Over a dozen of people were injured while eight including four farmers and three BJP workers were killed after some of the protestors were run over by vehicles. The incident took place when some BJP workers were going to receive Maurya. One of the vehicles belonged to Ashish Mishra, the son of Ajay Mishra Teni.

In the unfortunate incident of Lakhimpur, 8 casualties have been reported till now as per the district administration. ADG LO, ACS Agriculture,IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control.Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident. — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 3, 2021

October 3 around 8 pm: SKM called for a protest outside the offices of district magistrates and divisional commissioners across the country on Monday. They also demanded a probe into the incident by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court and not by the Uttar Pradesh administration. They informed that four farmers were killed in the incident and alleged that Ajay Kumar Mishra's son was in one of the vehicles.

October 3 around 8:30 pm: Ajay Kumar Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said that his son was not present at the place of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Mishra also said he has video evidence.

October 3 at 10:27 pm: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Twitter and expressed grief in the Lakhimpur incident. He called the incident 'very unfortunate' and assured that the Uttar Pradesh government will investigate the matter in detail and will take strict actions against the culprits.

मौके पर शासन द्वारा अपर मुख्य सचिव नियुक्ति, कार्मिक एवं कृषि, ए.डी.जी. कानून-व्यवस्था, आयुक्त लखनऊ तथा आई.जी. लखनऊ मौजूद हैं तथा स्थिति को नियंत्रण में रखते हुए घटना के कारणों की गहराई से जांच कर रहे हैं। घटना में लिप्त जो भी जिम्मेदार होगा, सरकार उसके खिलाफ सख्त कार्यवाही करेगी — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 3, 2021

October 4 around 4:30 am: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained in the Sitapur district while she was heading towards Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the farmers injured in the violence.

October 4 around 10:30 am: An FIR was registered against Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son and several other persons in connection with the Lakhimpur violence.

October 4 around 11:00 am: SKM wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding the dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers and constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

October 4 around 1:30 pm: Uttar Pradesh government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job for the kin of four farmers who died. The state government also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the issue. Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar said that no leader of any political party will be allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of CrPC is in place. However, the members of farmer unions are allowed to visit the district, he said.

#Lakhimpur-ADG LO Prasant Kr.spoke on the amicable resolution of the farmer’s issue.Key points:

1- Fair investigation & arrest of the accused 2- A compensation of 45 lakh to the deceased & 10 lakh to the injured. 3-Enquiry by a retired HC judge.4-Job to a dependant.L&O normal. pic.twitter.com/9L1BuHJupv — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 4, 2021

Live TV