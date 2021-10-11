Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ashish Mishra sent to three-day police remand

New Delhi: Days after his arrest, Ashish Mishra who is accused of running over SUV over protesting farmers, was sent to 3-day police remand. The special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police has sought 14-day custody.

The police had filed an application before a local court that ordered the remand.

Mishra was arrested at 10.50 pm on Saturday (October 9) and sent to the Lakhimpur jail around 1 am on Sunday after 12 hours of questioning.

According to a senior official in the investigation team, Ashish Mishra was not able to explain his location between 2.30 p.m and 3.30 p.m. on October 3 when the incident took place.

